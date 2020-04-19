Hey everyone.

Looks like my mum wants to purchase a new TV, I can't really help her though as I'm not sure what's "Good", as well as the technical jargon. Her budget is $1000, but really obviously the cheaper the better, I've told her she probably doesn't need to spend that much.

One thing she wants in a TV, and something that isn't negotiable, is inbuilt freeview, as well as a 55", but the freeview is most important. She currently has a Freeview Box. I had a quick look, but I actually couldn't find anything that said "Inbuilt Freeview", does this exist at all still? Most of what I looked at said Smart TV, I don't think she needs anything like that as she doesn't even know how to use a computer.

Anyone have any recommendations on something that might be what she is after?

Thanks!

Edit: Forgot to mention that while I told her she doesn't need to spend bucket loads, sound and picture are obviously still important and don't want to compromise on it. Also she "only" wants a LG/Panasonic/Sony, brands she feels she can trust. *Shrug*