Hello my htpc is running the latest win 10 and is just used for Kodi.
We use a Bluetooth remote that looks like the one attached.
My question is (and I've seen it asked a couple of time about other things) is can this remote wake up a sleeping pc? My Logitech wired and wireless mouse can but I'd prefer to use a remote to do so. I've seen that firc but hoping to not have to buy anything extra and can't during lockdown. Hoping there is away to get the remote to wake it rather than a mouse or phone app.
On the keyboard and mouse settings all the power management allow this device to wake the computer has been ticked. Tried different USB slots also.
Thank you and I'll look at those harmony remotes once it's over also.