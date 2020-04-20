Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC) - Soundbar recommendations around the $600 mark


Geek


#270035 20-Apr-2020 14:51
Kia ora,

 

 

 

Want to delve into the world of soundbars. So many options out there and not sure which brand to get etc

 

 

 

Want to stick around the $600 mark. 

 

 

 

Will be hooked up using HDMI ARC if that makes a difference

 

 

 

Cheers!

 

 

 

 

Ultimate Geek


  #2466299 20-Apr-2020 14:56
I use this one. Bought it a couple years back. Its pretty good. https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/sony/sony-ht-rt3-5-1-channel-home-cinema-system-with-bluetooth/314668/ 




Master Geek


  #2466312 20-Apr-2020 15:05
If you use Apple kit at home for music, highly recommend the Sonos Beam - becomes an Airplay target even if the TV is off

 

 

 
 
 
 


Master Geek


  #2466314 20-Apr-2020 15:06
A full av reciever and speakers not an option? I highly recommend going that way for more immersive sound. What will you doing using for? Movies, netflix etc can help with the decisions



Geek


  #2466317 20-Apr-2020 15:09
sm1ff: A full av reciever and speakers not an option? I highly recommend going that way for more immersive sound. What will you doing using for? Movies, netflix etc can help with the decisions

 

 

 

Like the look and simplicity of the soundbar. Will just be using for movies/netflix/sport

