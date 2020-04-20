Kia ora,
Want to delve into the world of soundbars. So many options out there and not sure which brand to get etc
Want to stick around the $600 mark.
Will be hooked up using HDMI ARC if that makes a difference
Cheers!
I use this one. Bought it a couple years back. Its pretty good. https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/sony/sony-ht-rt3-5-1-channel-home-cinema-system-with-bluetooth/314668/
If you use Apple kit at home for music, highly recommend the Sonos Beam - becomes an Airplay target even if the TV is off
sm1ff: A full av reciever and speakers not an option? I highly recommend going that way for more immersive sound. What will you doing using for? Movies, netflix etc can help with the decisions
Like the look and simplicity of the soundbar. Will just be using for movies/netflix/sport