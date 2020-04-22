Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Theatre (incl HTPC) Samsung TV auto turns off after 15 minutes


Sheldon
#270073 22-Apr-2020 08:03
Hi, right before the lockdown I upgraded my internet connection to Trustpower's max/max plan, and signed a contract - which meant that we received a 65" Samsung TV. 
This was perfect timing as our previous 55" Samsung had developed two 70mm white spots in the middle of the screen. It always looked light headlights on the screen :/ 

 

On Monday the TV turned up so I replaced the 55 with the 65 on the wall - straight swap. 

 

However, this TV turns off after 15 minutes if you don't press any buttons on the remote - which is really fustrating. 
I have been through all the settings, double-checked, used the Samsung live chat (all they're currently offering) and tried all of the tricks two CSR's could think of, including factory resets etc..

 

It is (I think but not confirmed by their support) because I am feeding the source from HDMI.
If I run the TV using the smart app's - it does not turn off. 

 

My setup is: 

 

                                                                                   -> Speakers
TV -> HDMI (tried port 1, 2 and 3 (arc) <- DENON AMP   -> Sky
                                                                                   -> APPLE TV
                                                                                   -> Harmony Hub/Remote

 

So the TV is only acting as the. display, the AMP is doing the sound and input switching from sky/atv/netflix/lghtbox/prime etc..
Control is all doing using a harmony hub/remote. 

 

If I plug the 55" back in, it doesn't turn off.

  #2467596 22-Apr-2020 09:00
I assume the CSRs got you to check that “Auto Power Off” was deselected under “Eco Solutions” in General settings?

 

(Note, I’m looking at my Samsung Smart TV and assuming settings will be the same)

 

Have you got HDMI CEC turned on?




Sheldon
  #2467598 22-Apr-2020 09:03
Dingbatt:

 

I assume the CSRs got you to check that “Auto Power Off” was deselected under “Eco Solutions” in General settings?

 

(Note, I’m looking at my Samsung Smart TV and assuming settings will be the same)

 

 

 

 

Yes - checked that, and the lowered value for that is 4 hours - I've even enabled that to see.

 

Also - that prompts a warning on the screen saying it is going to power off, this is just going off. 

 

 

 

I think the TV is not detecting any signal back from the HDMI source and turning off?

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2467613 22-Apr-2020 09:21
Try plugging a source other than your receiver into the HDMI port and using it that way - it may be the receiver sending CEC to turn the TV off (some power setting on the receiver) - have seen this before with pass-thru options enabled on av receivers.

  #2467614 22-Apr-2020 09:24
I’m sure you did an internet search, but was just reading some people had success using a different power cable, although if it’s not happening on TV (just on HDMI) I don’t think that is the problem. Another was that the batteries in the remote were flat, but you using the Harmony should negate that. Out of interest, what happens if you use the OEM remote? Is it a Bluetooth one?

 

Is the interval always 15 minutes? What happens if you operate a control any time in that 15 minutes?

 

Couldn't tell if you had tried cutting the Denon Amp out of the equation and just connecting a source direct to the TV?

 

I have had success in the past by turning CEC off on all components to try and isolate problems.

 

 

 

Edit: I have a Marantz Receiver which I believe uses the same firmware as Denon. There is a power saving option in the hdmi control menu. Worth a look? Although I would have thought it would have affected the old tellie as well.




