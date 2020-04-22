Hi, right before the lockdown I upgraded my internet connection to Trustpower's max/max plan, and signed a contract - which meant that we received a 65" Samsung TV.

This was perfect timing as our previous 55" Samsung had developed two 70mm white spots in the middle of the screen. It always looked light headlights on the screen :/

On Monday the TV turned up so I replaced the 55 with the 65 on the wall - straight swap.

However, this TV turns off after 15 minutes if you don't press any buttons on the remote - which is really fustrating.

I have been through all the settings, double-checked, used the Samsung live chat (all they're currently offering) and tried all of the tricks two CSR's could think of, including factory resets etc..

It is (I think but not confirmed by their support) because I am feeding the source from HDMI.

If I run the TV using the smart app's - it does not turn off.

My setup is:

-> Speakers

TV -> HDMI (tried port 1, 2 and 3 (arc) <- DENON AMP -> Sky

-> APPLE TV

-> Harmony Hub/Remote

So the TV is only acting as the. display, the AMP is doing the sound and input switching from sky/atv/netflix/lghtbox/prime etc..

Control is all doing using a harmony hub/remote.

If I plug the 55" back in, it doesn't turn off.