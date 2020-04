My Nvidia Shield TV decided to die last week and as an alternative I purchased a Mi Box S. It all basically works except for the CEC side, the Mi remote will turn off the Mi Box but not the TV, I have to use the LG remote for that. Nor will the Mi remote turn the TV on.

It all used to work on the Shield and I have turned on the CEC option on the Mi box, are there any tricks to getting it working on the Mi?

Thanks.