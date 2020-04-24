Our trusty Kef eggs (SP3375 / 2005.2) have finally started to let us down.

The centre hasn't failed outright, but it's noticeably fuzzy on softer speech. Enough to annoy me :-)

I've tested it by switching speakers and cables around, and the problem always follows the speaker. I also ran a simple frequency test (20Hz to 20KHz) which didn't reveal anything useful, no big chunks of missing frequencies or anything.

I opened it up (nicely made speakers overall) but can't see anything obvious.

Is this kind of fault more likely to indicate a failing driver or could it possibly be a (fixable?) crossover problem..?