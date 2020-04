I have a selection of 4K blu rays but I have been wondering for a while now why they are so grainy.

warehouse 4K BD -> Xbox one X -> LG 65" C8 OLED [very very min signal processing, settings on Xbox and TV following advice from HDTVtest]

I presume Hollywood adds grain to the movies?

Thanks for explaining to a confused person

(PS I know all of mine are upscaled 2K but it's not the resolution it's the annoying grain)