After pulling my hair out for the past week with this issue https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=269858&page_no=2

I got to the reregister the Fire TV box and got stuck with the Amazon 2FA system that stoped sending the @FA code out

I have spent nearly an hour with a chat season and just gone around in circles and dispite what the chat below says I can't get a call back. The icon is grayed out

Below is the chat transcript

Hello,

03:37 PM PDT Ashok(Amazon): Hello, my name is Ashok. I'm here to help you today.

03:37 PM PDT Me: Yesterday I needed to default my Fire TV box and all went well until I got to the OTP / 2FA section. I asked for a OTP but it never arrives on my cell phone. It has worked before as I used it last week. I tried to login to a new PC but the OTP doesn't arrive and a phone call back gives an error message. The cell phone number in my account is correct.

03:38 PM PDT Ashok: I'm sorry for the inconvenience.

Please allow me a moment. Let me check this for you

03:42 PM PDT Ashok: I'm sorry to keep you waiting. It'll just be a moment longer.

03:46 PM PDT Ashok: Thanks for waiting.

03:47 PM PDT Ashok: Just to confirm are trying to set Fire TV box as a default device.

03:48 PM PDT Me: Yes. I have defaulted it and going thru the reregister and login again. Have entered the login info, passwords and now wating for the OTP which never comes.

03:50 PM PDT Ashok: Just to confirm please check two step verification enabled in your account.

03:51 PM PDT Me: Yes it is. I can't disable it as it requires a 2FA code to do this so catch 22.

03:52 PM PDT Ashok: You can disable Amazon's Two-Step Verification by following the steps from this Help page: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201962430.



03:53 PM PDT Me: Yes but to disable it I need to get the 2FA code which doesn't come hence this chat call.

03:55 PM PDT Ashok: Let me connect you to a member of our concern team. It will only take a moment.

03:56 PM PDT Steven(Amazon): Hello, my name is Steven. Please give me a moment to review the previous correspondence.

03:57 PM PDT Steven: A member of our team will be the perfect person to help you with this. Let me connect you to a member of our team. It will only take a moment.

03:58 PM PDT Prajakta(Amazon): Hello, my name is Prajakta. Please give me a moment to review the previous correspondence.

04:03 PM PDT Prajakta: You do have an option to choose a call to get the OTP, that does not work either?

04:04 PM PDT Me: No I get " There was a problem. Unable to deliver OTP over phone call. Pleaze wait 10 minutes and try again etc"

04:05 PM PDT Prajakta: Okay

04:06 PM PDT Prajakta: Allow me a minute or two here

04:11 PM PDT Me: No. Just tried that and it pops up a OTP entry box but the code does not arrive.

04:12 PM PDT Prajakta: Okay, enter your number on the below link and speak to the account change team to disable the two step verification on the account.

https://www.amazon.com/clicktocall

04:14 PM PDT Me: land line here is XXXXXXXXXXX

04:14 PM PDT Prajakta: enter the number on the above link Paul

04:16 PM PDT Me: That link just takes be back to "Hi, Paul. What can we help you with? " screen

04:17 PM PDT Prajakta: choose to speak with someone

04:18 PM PDT Prajakta: or just enter speak to someone

04:21 PM PDT Prajakta: I don't mean to rush you, but we've been idle for 2 minutes. I want to make sure our chat's still connected.



04:22 PM PDT Me: I can't see anywhere when i put in "speak with someone" in the search bar the option for a call back or any form of phone call.

04:25 PM PDT Prajakta: click on the below link:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/contact-us/ref=sxts_snpl_1_0_f839936a-c111-4039-ae36-b24f24d39e40?pd_rd_w=ULZ2a&pf_rd_p=f839936a-c111-4039-ae36-b24f24d39e40&pf_rd_r=W3DJTD4Q9YSEVA6WA8ZF&pd_rd_r=fa379b40-18db-4b44-b273-9441ceaf699d&pd_rd_wg=vuzyd&qid=1587943500

Click on Start Chatting now.

04:26 PM PDT Prajakta: a pop up window will appear

Click on Got it

then Click Managing my payment, Prime or account

04:27 PM PDT Prajakta: and then down in the Tell us more about what you need, type in speak with someone

04:28 PM PDT Me: Got it. That's how I ended here. Do I have to end this chat first to get the callback popup?? On t he phone icon I get "Phone is not available for the selected issue."

04:28 PM PDT Prajakta: Yes, you will have to be on one chat window at a time.

04:29 PM PDT Me: Ok Thanx. Will close off this one and try a call back . Many thanx.

04:29 PM PDT Prajakta: no problem

Anyone else having any issues with 2FA. I just tried it on another laptop and still no 2FA code..