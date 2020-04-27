Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting a call back from Amazon customer services


#270179 27-Apr-2020 11:50
After pulling my hair out for the past  week with this issue https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=269858&page_no=2


I got to the reregister the Fire TV box and got stuck with the Amazon 2FA system that  stoped sending the  @FA code out


I have spent nearly an hour with a chat season  and just gone around in circles  and dispite what the chat below says I can't get a call back.  The icon is grayed out


Below is the chat transcript


Hello,


Here's a copy of the chat transcript you requested:


Initial Question: Hi there
Yesterday I needed to default my Fire TV box and all went well until I got to the OTP / 2FA section. I asked for a OTP but it never arrives on my cell phone. It has worked before as I used it last week. I tried to login to a new PC but the OTP doesn't arrive and a phone call back gives an error message. The cell phone number in my account is correct.


03:37 PM PDT Ashok(Amazon): Hello, my name is Ashok. I'm here to help you today.
03:37 PM PDT Me: Yesterday I needed to default my Fire TV box and all went well until I got to the OTP / 2FA section. I asked for a OTP but it never arrives on my cell phone. It has worked before as I used it last week. I tried to login to a new PC but the OTP doesn't arrive and a phone call back gives an error message. The cell phone number in my account is correct.
03:38 PM PDT Ashok: I'm sorry for the inconvenience.
Please allow me a moment. Let me check this for you
03:42 PM PDT Ashok: I'm sorry to keep you waiting. It'll just be a moment longer.
03:46 PM PDT Ashok: Thanks for waiting.
03:47 PM PDT Ashok: Just to confirm are trying to set Fire TV box as a default device.
03:48 PM PDT Me: Yes. I have defaulted it and going thru the reregister and login again. Have entered the login info, passwords and now wating for the OTP which never comes.
03:50 PM PDT Ashok: Just to confirm please check two step verification enabled in your account.
03:51 PM PDT Me: Yes it is. I can't disable it as it requires a 2FA code to do this so catch 22.
03:52 PM PDT Ashok: You can disable Amazon's Two-Step Verification by following the steps from this Help page: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201962430.

03:53 PM PDT Me: Yes but to disable it I need to get the 2FA code which doesn't come hence this chat call.
03:55 PM PDT Ashok: Let me connect you to a member of our concern team. It will only take a moment.
03:56 PM PDT Steven(Amazon): Hello, my name is Steven. Please give me a moment to review the previous correspondence.
03:57 PM PDT Steven: A member of our team will be the perfect person to help you with this. Let me connect you to a member of our team. It will only take a moment.
03:58 PM PDT Prajakta(Amazon): Hello, my name is Prajakta. Please give me a moment to review the previous correspondence.
04:03 PM PDT Prajakta: You do have an option to choose a call to get the OTP, that does not work either?
04:04 PM PDT Me: No I get " There was a problem. Unable to deliver OTP over phone call. Pleaze wait 10 minutes and try again etc"
04:05 PM PDT Prajakta: Okay
04:06 PM PDT Prajakta: Allow me a minute or two here
04:08 PM PDT Prajakta: ou can disable Amazon's Two-Step Verification by following the steps from this Help page:
04:09 PM PDT Prajakta: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201962430.
04:11 PM PDT Me: No. Just tried that and it pops up a OTP entry box but the code does not arrive.
04:12 PM PDT Prajakta: Okay, enter your number on the below link and speak to the account change team to disable the two step verification on the account.
https://www.amazon.com/clicktocall
04:14 PM PDT Me: land line here is XXXXXXXXXXX
04:14 PM PDT Prajakta: enter the number on the above link Paul
04:16 PM PDT Me: That link just takes be back to "Hi, Paul. What can we help you with? " screen
04:17 PM PDT Prajakta: choose to speak with someone
04:18 PM PDT Prajakta: or just enter speak to someone
04:21 PM PDT Prajakta: I don't mean to rush you, but we've been idle for 2 minutes. I want to make sure our chat's still connected.

04:22 PM PDT Me: I can't see anywhere when i put in "speak with someone" in the search bar the option for a call back or any form of phone call.
04:25 PM PDT Prajakta: click on the below link:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/contact-us/ref=sxts_snpl_1_0_f839936a-c111-4039-ae36-b24f24d39e40?pd_rd_w=ULZ2a&pf_rd_p=f839936a-c111-4039-ae36-b24f24d39e40&pf_rd_r=W3DJTD4Q9YSEVA6WA8ZF&pd_rd_r=fa379b40-18db-4b44-b273-9441ceaf699d&pd_rd_wg=vuzyd&qid=1587943500
Click on Start Chatting now.
04:26 PM PDT Prajakta: a pop up window will appear
Click on Got it
then Click Managing my payment, Prime or account
04:27 PM PDT Prajakta: and then down in the Tell us more about what you need, type in speak with someone
04:28 PM PDT Me: Got it. That's how I ended here. Do I have to end this chat first to get the callback popup?? On t he phone icon I get "Phone is not available for the selected issue."
04:28 PM PDT Prajakta: Yes, you will have to be on one chat window at a time.
04:29 PM PDT Me: Ok Thanx. Will close off this one and try a call back . Many thanx.
04:29 PM PDT Prajakta: no problem


Anyone else having any issues with 2FA.  I just tried it on another laptop and still no 2FA code..

  #2472009 27-Apr-2020 12:08
I had the same issue a few years ago (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=48&topicId=198453)

 

What worked for me then is I stopped explaining things to Amazon and just made a direct request to have the 2FA disabled on my account

 

They sent me instructions (basically scanning proof of ID and sending it through to them)

 

Any other information just seems to confuse things

 

 

 

 

 

 

