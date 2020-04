Hi,



I have a question that I'm sure you guys will have an answer for. I'm using my amplifier to play my Fiio X5 2 and usually use 2 rca's into a 3.5mm plug going into the back of the amplifier.

I thought I'd try something different and used a 3.5mm to 3.5mm into the front mp3 input.

It sounds a LOT louder but and I'm curious as to why.

I thought both would be the same as they are both analogue inputs.



Thanks in advance





Nik