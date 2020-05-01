For all those complaining they can't quite find the perfect deal on a TV in 2020 ...

While moving some boxes this week, I came across a newspaper from June 1990 and this little bargain from Smith's City.

An enormous 26" Panasonic CRT, with leading edge tech like a unified remote, S-video input and Nicam digital stereo reception!

A mere steal at $2,699. Plugging into the Reserve Bank's trusty inflation calculator, that's the equivalent of $4,861 in 2020 dollars!

(but, hey, you did get a the cabinet thrown in for free!).

Something to ponder on before complaining about the cost of an OLED today.