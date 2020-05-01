Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270269 1-May-2020 14:24
For all those complaining they can't quite find the perfect deal on a TV in 2020 ...

 

While moving some boxes this week, I came across a newspaper from June 1990 and this little bargain from Smith's City.

 

An enormous 26" Panasonic CRT, with leading edge tech like a unified remote, S-video input and Nicam digital stereo reception!

 

A mere steal at $2,699. Plugging into the Reserve Bank's trusty inflation calculator, that's the equivalent of $4,861 in 2020 dollars!

 

(but, hey, you did get a the cabinet thrown in for free!).

 

Something to ponder on before complaining about the cost of an OLED today.

 

  #2474755 1-May-2020 14:27
But that "Dome Sound System"! And the "Nicam digital stereo reception"! Plus the cabinet worth $289!

 

Look at how much you are getting for your money!

  #2474811 1-May-2020 14:59
I paid $3400 for my 46" LCD back in 2008 (1080p with DVB-T).  And also know someone who bought an original 42" plasma, in 570P resolutiuon for $20k inthe early 90s.




  #2474820 1-May-2020 15:10
I recall NZ starting colour TV broadcasts in late 1973 in time for the 1974 Christchurch commonwealth games.

 

My grandparents rented a Philips K9 TV. Many people rented because they were very very expensive and cost a bomb if/when they broke.

 

I had in mind they were something like $1000 back then (I would have been around 10 - so I don't know why that figure stuck in my head).

 

This article http://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/christchurch-life/at-home/610220/Rebirth-of-the-K9 says they were $1200 - that works out $14,500 in today's money - Ye gods!

 

It explains why I recall many people made sure they only had the TV switched on with the curtains closed. They were a hot theft item.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



  #2474867 1-May-2020 15:28
robjg63:

 

I recall NZ starting colour TV broadcasts in late 1973 in time for the 1974 Christchurch commonwealth games.

 

My grandparents rented a Philips K9 TV. Many people rented because they were very very expensive and cost a bomb if/when they broke.

 

I had in mind they were something like $1000 back then (I would have been around 10 - so I don't know why that figure stuck in my head).

 

This article http://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/christchurch-life/at-home/610220/Rebirth-of-the-K9 says they were $1200 - that works out $14,500 in today's money - Ye gods!

 

It explains why I recall many people made sure they only had the TV switched on with the curtains closed. They were a hot theft item.

 

 

My Dad managed to wrangle a Philips K9 in some undisclosed 'deal' a year or so before colour was even officially broadcast. We were the first family I knew in Palmie North with a colour TV waiting for what seemed an age for colour to arrive. One night, unexpectedly, an advert burst onto the screen in full colour (massively over saturated as the TV had never been set up). 'Alias Smith and Jones' followed in full colour, then 'Love thy neighbour'. We kids were allowed to stay up after 11pm on a school night such was the was the novelty. Test over, it was many more months before colour was formally broadcast.

 

And it was first broadcast in Wellington. In the Manawatu, a few with big budgets and short patience invested in tall aerials to pick up the Mt Kaukau signal.

  #2474869 1-May-2020 15:39
It always makes me laugh seeing people complain that "they don't make TVs like they used to." When I was a kid many people had a Tisco maintenance contract on their TV. I remember the tech coming out and resoldering components...

Electronics are soooo much more reliable now as well as being cheap.

  #2474872 1-May-2020 15:48
I remember the smoke coming out of the Majestic ITR when Radio with Pictures was on. That was a cap but it had other issues, a diode once and took 3 months to replace.




  #2474873 1-May-2020 15:50
I remember feeling so proud of our Sony Trinitron 




  #2474877 1-May-2020 16:02
I had one that rotates the screen on a motor to change viewing angle. Do you get the cabinet free? Seems like poor advertising back then, as the ad also says 'cabinet extra' in the ad, dodgy . I still have a sony trinitron and a 100Hz panasonic as they are better for viewing SD content such as videos, including old home video recordings from a handycam,  and older gaming systems.

 

But what about the price of early LCDs. They were even more expensive back in the very early 2000s. It wasn't until the later 00's when larger  LCDs started getting down to CRT prices.

