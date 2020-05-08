If I connect a second monitor to my desktop via HDMI, what determines the 'size and shape' of the picture on the second monitor?
It should be the capability of the monitor. I have two connected to my desktop, one 1024x768 and one 1920x1280 and they're both running native resolution
Depends on the OS. For instance, Windows 10 usually defaults to duplicating the existing display, which forces both displays to be the same resolution regardless and I presume, limited by the highest capability of the lowest resolution monitor. If they are different native resolutions, you can only mix different resolutions by selecting "Extend my displays" in the Display Settings.