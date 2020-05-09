Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Theatre (incl HTPC) Do I Need Lossless Quality for My Music Streaming


#270428 9-May-2020 13:41
I'm hoping for a bit of advice from the home theatre gurus here.

 

I currently have a Tidal Hifi subscription and I use it mainly to listen to music on my Sonos Playbase. The Playbase performs really well for its size, but obviously it's not what most people would consider to be a proper 'hifi system'. 

 

My Tidal Hifi subscription is costing $39 a month which is considerably more expensive than the $15 a month that I would pay for a service like Apple Music. My question : Am I wasting my money, or is the difference in sound quality actually perceptible with the equipment that I am using?

 

Note that I do not want to upgrade my audio equipment as I am happy with the Playbase as a compromise of price, size and performance.

  #2479757 9-May-2020 13:47
In my experience - you can't really tell the difference between Tidal and Spotify with most things, it isn't worth the extra money IMO.

 

I use Spotify, it is great. I've tried essentially all the streaming services including Tidal but Spotify just works with every device.




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide

  #2479778 9-May-2020 14:32
In my opinion you're unnecessarily wasting money. While the Playbase is a great sounding piece of equipment, to really take advantage of a lossless source I think you need a higher end audio system. Even then I'm dubious of the advantage of lossless music. I'm sure someone with more finely tuned hearing will argue differently but I can't tell the difference between lossless and good quality lossy music on the same system.

 

 

 

Honestly just give it a go. Worst case you'll put up with Apple Music or Spotify for a month before reverting back to Tidal.

