I'm hoping for a bit of advice from the home theatre gurus here.

I currently have a Tidal Hifi subscription and I use it mainly to listen to music on my Sonos Playbase. The Playbase performs really well for its size, but obviously it's not what most people would consider to be a proper 'hifi system'.

My Tidal Hifi subscription is costing $39 a month which is considerably more expensive than the $15 a month that I would pay for a service like Apple Music. My question : Am I wasting my money, or is the difference in sound quality actually perceptible with the equipment that I am using?

Note that I do not want to upgrade my audio equipment as I am happy with the Playbase as a compromise of price, size and performance.