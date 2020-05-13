Hi all,

Just wondering if anyone else has come across issues trying to get Plex out passed the router to the real internet.

I am running Plex on my QNAP NAS with a static IP, and I cannot get remote access working really at all.

I have tried manually configuring for port 32400 as Plex suggest, and setting this up via NAT > Virtual Servers Setup on the router, but I still get an error when doing the check in Plex (well it shows green for 1 sec than returns to red/failed).

Does anyone else have Plex + Orcon working reliably for remote access I could rubber duckie this with?

Chur!