Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Logitech UE Air Speaker connecting via Ethernet


#270577 15-May-2020 20:20
I have an old Logitech UE Air Speaker. It was always a little flakey when connected to wifi, but performed flawlessly when connected via Ethernet.

 

I have recently shifted house and it has been powered off for several days, and i can't for the life of me get it connecting via Ethernet in the new house. It's the same router and DHCP server, so i just don't get it.

 

I'm connected to a port that work with every other device, and i can't find instruction on getting it to work over Ethernet anywhere.

 

The closest i can find is the old quickstart guide which references a web page that no longer exists.

 

Does anyone who might still have one of the old devices have any idea how to get the Ethernet connection working?

  #2484663 15-May-2020 20:48
Seem to have it working now, might have been a dodgy cable.

