I have an old Logitech UE Air Speaker. It was always a little flakey when connected to wifi, but performed flawlessly when connected via Ethernet.

I have recently shifted house and it has been powered off for several days, and i can't for the life of me get it connecting via Ethernet in the new house. It's the same router and DHCP server, so i just don't get it.

I'm connected to a port that work with every other device, and i can't find instruction on getting it to work over Ethernet anywhere.

The closest i can find is the old quickstart guide which references a web page that no longer exists.

Does anyone who might still have one of the old devices have any idea how to get the Ethernet connection working?