A bit more detail may help, as the options available are fairly wide, and the costs even wider! Does it need to be multi room? Do you have a NAS or a computer that could act as one? Do you want a one-box solution that includes hard drive storage for your current music?

At the relatively basic end is adding ‘smarts’ to your existing setup, which is what I’ve elected to do. We have Chromecast Audios attached to six stereos in different rooms. This enables any music to be sent to any combination of these, controlled by any phone, tablet, laptop or Google Home device. Music source can be pretty much anything that can be cast, but of course apps like a Spotify have Chromecasting built in. I use an app on my phone called Hifi Cast to play ripped audio sitting on a NAS, but equally that could be from a computer fulfilling the same role, or just stored and streamed from a phone.





There are lots of advantages to this sort of approach, including it’s easily scalable (we just added Chromecasts over time), it’s cheap, doesn’t require replacing existing equipment, it’s easy to use, you can elect to let guests use it via their own phone, it can easily be voice controlled...