Hi Geekzoners,

Just purchased and installed a new TV today, picked up a LG 65" B9 at home.

Looks and goes really nicely apart from the TVNZ app, which works fine while watching something but when you pause and the ad comes up on screen there is a high pitched noise through the TV.

Volume changes and mute do nothing, the sound is there, then once you play again it disappears and normality resumes.

Seems like its only the TVNZ app streaming via a hard wired connection.

Any ideas what it could be and how to stop it? Its a horrible sound.

Thanks