Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Popping the hood on the Vodafone TV (gen.2) - Sagemcom DIW387-UHD (NZ-512/131329)


226 posts

Master Geek


#271771 26-May-2020 15:30
quote this post

Hi folks,

 

I recently got the (newish) Voda streaming box (the smaller Android TV dongle-thing I had before kept failing due to overheating), but it really does not meet my needs.

 

Is there a way to get under the hood: to load my own ROM or sideload apps? I honestly don't care about the warranty.

 

I honestly don't care for the EPK or broadcast streaming, but rather need something do drive Netflix, NEON, VLC, Kodi/Plex/Yatse.

 

On spec, the device looks OK, but I'm fining it tricky to get a hook.

 

 

 

Else I'm be up for a trade with someone wanting to upgrade from a capable device




FLOSS'er

Create new topic
345 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2491907 26-May-2020 15:45
Send private message quote this post

The VTV is its own beast - it's not running Android so you won't be able to load any of those apps onto it. I suppose you should probably be looking for swapping with a mi box or similar if you are after a cheap android Kodi box.

4083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2491973 26-May-2020 17:08
Send private message quote this post

tieke:

 

The VTV is its own beast - it's not running Android so you won't be able to load any of those apps onto it. I suppose you should probably be looking for swapping with a mi box or similar if you are after a cheap android Kodi box.

 

 

Really?

 

God I should really have checked the NZ ones were the same as the Aussie ones that run Android TV before I ordered one then *sigh*.. I just assumed they would be because we never get our own stuff lol.

 

What the hell is the point of a a TV box that can't load Plex in this day and age? It'll be a paperweight.

 

 

 

 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9290 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2491978 26-May-2020 17:21
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

 

What the hell is the point of a a TV box that can't load Plex in this day and age? It'll be a paperweight.

 

Depends on what you require...

 

I've personally got 3 of them, my parents have got 2 (and love them). It enables live TV and the common streaming apps and that is the market it is aimed for. You're just in the wrong market.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.