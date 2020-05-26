Hi folks,

I recently got the (newish) Voda streaming box (the smaller Android TV dongle-thing I had before kept failing due to overheating), but it really does not meet my needs.

Is there a way to get under the hood: to load my own ROM or sideload apps? I honestly don't care about the warranty.

I honestly don't care for the EPK or broadcast streaming, but rather need something do drive Netflix, NEON, VLC, Kodi/Plex/Yatse.

On spec, the device looks OK, but I'm fining it tricky to get a hook.

Else I'm be up for a trade with someone wanting to upgrade from a capable device