I'm excited to be putting in a dedicated home cinema in our new build house, and am wondering about curtains across all the walls (except the wall with the projector screen of course) to help improve the sound and I think it's quite a nice look.

This is the room:

But it'll be with a projector and screen instead of a TV, and I've already got 5.1 surround sound in our current place which I'll re-use and I have a second subwoofer to use. Would love to add something to use Atmos too, but anyway to the point, I read online that ideally the curtains should be 3 times the wall length to work well. That would mean we need about 45 meters x 2.4 meters high, which is 108 square meters of curtains (give or take a few and for the door). At $75 a square meter just for example, ouch, thats unfortunately well out of budget.

Does anyone have any recommendations of sources for cheap curtians that would do the job well? Happy to order online or overseas etc if needed, but we're located by Christchurch.

Ideally sound absorbing curtains would be a nice bonus, but the key for curtains around the room to be an option is pricing.

Thanks!