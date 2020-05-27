Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Extending DisplayPort 20m


4497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#271794 27-May-2020 09:40
Send private message quote this post

So have a weird requirement (in a commercial setting), to get a DisplayPort link running over around 20m - we don't normally get involved with this stuff.

 

Here is what i got:

 

This HDMI cable:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABUNI1030/Unitek-Y-C1030BK-20m-UltraPro-HDMI-20-Fibre-Active

 

These adapters:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT3493573/StarTech-DP2HD4K60S-DisplayPort-to-HDMI-Adapter

 

The guts of it is, we can get an image displaying when there is just one DP-HDMI adapter on the PC end, and HDMI input on the monitor. However, when using the proper monitor with DP input (and adding the second adapter in), there is no image.

 

The whole thing here, is the DP requirement is only going to be for a year or so until the PC gets upgraded and then they can just use the plain HDMI cable. I always though DP to HDMI was purely a wiring/connector change, but clearly I was wrong.

 

How do we tackle this?

Create new topic
Banana?
4960 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2492549 27-May-2020 09:48
Send private message quote this post

I was pretty certain it was just a plug difference for video between HDMI and DP.

 

It could be that adding the adapter at the end is the straw that breaks the camels back when you consider the other adapter and the 20m cable.

 

 

 

You could try HDMI over CAT-6 baluns - they are designed to go good distances. One here (must be other options around too) https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/AVESTT4478080/StarTech-HDMI-over-CAT6-Extender-Kit---4K-60Hz---H

 

 



4497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2492557 27-May-2020 09:52
Send private message quote this post

Yea the issue is still the DP connectors on each end though. We would still need to adapt the HDMI inputs on the baluns to DP.

 

I don't think the HDMI cable length is the issue as it's an active fibre optic cable, not just a plain 20m HDMI cable. I'm guessing there is some circuitry in the DP-HDMI adapters.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.