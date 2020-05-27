So have a weird requirement (in a commercial setting), to get a DisplayPort link running over around 20m - we don't normally get involved with this stuff.

Here is what i got:

This HDMI cable:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABUNI1030/Unitek-Y-C1030BK-20m-UltraPro-HDMI-20-Fibre-Active

These adapters:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT3493573/StarTech-DP2HD4K60S-DisplayPort-to-HDMI-Adapter

The guts of it is, we can get an image displaying when there is just one DP-HDMI adapter on the PC end, and HDMI input on the monitor. However, when using the proper monitor with DP input (and adding the second adapter in), there is no image.

The whole thing here, is the DP requirement is only going to be for a year or so until the PC gets upgraded and then they can just use the plain HDMI cable. I always though DP to HDMI was purely a wiring/connector change, but clearly I was wrong.

How do we tackle this?