Are you planning on buying a next gen Xbox/PlayStation or PC Graphics card?

Do you use it in a light controlled room?

Are you fussy about streaming content of onboard apps or would you use a streamer like an Apple TV, Android TV etc?

I would recommend taking a flick through this existing thread to familiarize yourself with the landscape, but really at your budget + a little extra, I think a 55" Panasonic or Sony OLED might be up your alley. If you are sitting within 3m, the picture quality is second to none. An LG B or C series would be better for if you are planning on getting a next gen gaming console for its HDMI 2.1 support, but the cost goes up considerably.

If you haven't looked at any TVs released in the last couple of years, I would go to your nearest big-box retailer and test drive a few.

If you are worried about OLED burn-in (you shouldn't unless you are in the extreme edge case of users), need something with a bit more brightness for a brightly lit room, or want to go to 65" over the better picture quality, you could take a look at a Sony LCD-LED Tv if you are ok with Android TV, or a Samsung QLED if you are ok with no Dolby Vision support and the Tizen OS.