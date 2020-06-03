After countless hours searching (with small budget) just wondering if anyone could advise either of these, or recommend something else?
Polk V60
https://www.polkaudio.com/products/v60
Q acoustics QI65
https://www.soundlab.co.nz/q-acoustics/434-q-acoustics-qi65c-ceiling-speakers-pair.html
Both very similar price
I'm also looking at outdoor speakers. The only thing I can really find so far is
https://www.soundlab.co.nz/q-acoustics/443-q-acoustics-qi65cw-outdoor-ceiling-speakers-pair.html
Any other suggestions greatly appreciated.
Cheers