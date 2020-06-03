Just been looking at replacing my Wharfedale 9.0 bookshelfs surrounds for ceiling speakers ( for a new house build) behind the seating position.



After countless hours searching (with small budget) just wondering if anyone could advise either of these, or recommend something else?



Polk V60

https://www.polkaudio.com/products/v60



Q acoustics QI65

https://www.soundlab.co.nz/q-acoustics/434-q-acoustics-qi65c-ceiling-speakers-pair.html



Both very similar price





I'm also looking at outdoor speakers. The only thing I can really find so far is



https://www.soundlab.co.nz/q-acoustics/443-q-acoustics-qi65cw-outdoor-ceiling-speakers-pair.html



Any other suggestions greatly appreciated.



Cheers