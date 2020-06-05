I bought a Samsung HW-Q70R because I wanted to remove some of the clutter from my family room but also gain Atmos support. I have now found that it doesn't support Atmos if the audio is in TrueHD format (which is the most common) but only if the audio is in DD+.

The specs are confusing.

AUDIO:

• DTS DIGITAL SURROUND: DTS 5.1

• DOLBY DIGITAL: Dolby 5.1ch/Dolby DD+

• Dolby Atmos: YES

• DTS-X: YES

This says that TrueHD is not supported (included) but Atmos is. How many consumers would know that Atmos is only support via DD+?

Any how many disc titles have Atmos with DD+? Most are TrueHD. I think the most common area where you might encounter Atmos with DD+ is on streaming media like Netflix 4K or Amazon Prime 4K but I can't test that since I don't have a 4K display. I have only managed to get Atmos to work on the soundbar by playing Atmos demo material from Dolby's site which is encoded in DD+

https://www.dolby.com/us/en/guide/dolby-atmos-trailers.html

It's quite impressive and I can hear audio above and behind me, with just two speaker modules but I would love to have Atmos with regular content.