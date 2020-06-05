Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Soundbars that support Dolby Atmos with Dolby TrueHD?


5290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#272006 5-Jun-2020 10:44
Send private message

I bought a Samsung HW-Q70R because I wanted to remove some of the clutter from my family room but also gain Atmos support. I have now found that it doesn't support Atmos if the audio is in TrueHD format (which is the most common) but only if the audio is in DD+.

 

The specs are confusing.

 

AUDIO:
• DTS DIGITAL SURROUND: DTS 5.1
• DOLBY DIGITAL: Dolby 5.1ch/Dolby DD+
• Dolby Atmos: YES
• DTS-X: YES

 

This says that TrueHD is not supported (included) but Atmos is. How many consumers would know that Atmos is only support via DD+?

 

Any how many disc titles have Atmos with DD+? Most are TrueHD.  I think the most common area where you might encounter Atmos with DD+ is on streaming media like Netflix 4K or Amazon Prime 4K but I can't test that since I don't have a 4K display. I have only managed to get Atmos to work on the soundbar by playing Atmos demo material from Dolby's site which is encoded in DD+

 

https://www.dolby.com/us/en/guide/dolby-atmos-trailers.html

 

 

 

It's quite impressive and I can hear audio above and behind me, with just two speaker modules but I would love to have Atmos with regular content.

 

 

 

 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One: Popcorn Hour A200,  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Gigabyte Brix (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Raspberry Pi running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Google Chromecast

System Two: Popcorn Hour A200 ,  Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Create new topic
4356 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2498842 5-Jun-2020 11:10
Send private message quote this post

The new Sonos Arc soundbar supports Atmos and Dolby TrueHD.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.