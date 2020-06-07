Hi,



I am looking for 55 in oled tv. Thinking about Panasonic. I have done some research that there is no practical difference between gz950-1000-1500, so I am thinking about the lower end. I am open for other brands if the price is right.



I have had a wee look online and I can’t see any promos. Do you think Panasonic will offer a cash back promo? Should I expect any promos after the queen’s birthday weekend or all good deals are gone?



Any recommendations where is the best to buy a tv? Is it possible to get a better price?



I am sorry if I sound silly, I just don’t have much experience in buying tvs. Any help/suggestions greatly appreciated. Xx