Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Soundbar newbie - Questions


20574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#272053 7-Jun-2020 18:15
Send private message quote this post

I have a Pioneer HT that I must get around to setting up since we moved. A mate bought a soundbar. Seems good.

 

https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/yamaha-yas-207-sound-bar-with-wireless-subwoofer/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw_ez2BRCyARIsAJfg-kspHkNEkG2o9WL7O0cVuzlHPjdXnrGqzhQxS3DNBF03WmWJ6s3tQ7caAn9vEALw_wcB&v=d76c77a873e2

 

They have a TV, but I have a TV, Sky, Freeview recorder, Apple TV4, I assumed a soundbar would have multi inputs but this example has one HDMI IN and one HDMI out. It has optical but I doubt MySky and Panny Freeview recorder have that. Do I need to look at a Soundbar that has multiple inputs? Or do I need to feed them all to the TV as is now the case and use the Soundbar from the TV for all of them? Will the latter support the correct audio format from the device to the TV and be the same as if the Soundbar has multiple inputs directly from each device? 

 

TIA

Create new topic
4629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2500143 7-Jun-2020 18:26
Send private message quote this post

Common practice with sound bars is to plug all of your HDMI devices into the TV and then use an HDMI ARC connection to send audio from the TV to the sound bar. The format of the audio will depend on what your particular TV supports.

 

Home theatre gurus will probably tell you it's better to buy a 'real' home theatre system with multiple inputs, but for dummies like me a sound bar works fine.

/dev/null
9344 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2500148 7-Jun-2020 18:30
Send private message quote this post

Basically with the Soundbar you still have all your inputs going to the TV as per normal and either have HDMI-ARC (which should have a port on your TV) going out to the soundbar, or use Optical Out from your TV.

 

Volume control via HDMI-ARC will happen on your soundbar as per normal where if you use Optical you'll need to use the soundbars remote and ensure your TV speakers are turned off.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

 
 
 
 




20574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2500149 7-Jun-2020 18:34
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

Common practice with sound bars is to plug all of your HDMI devices into the TV and then use an HDMI ARC connection to send audio from the TV to the sound bar. The format of the audio will depend on what your particular TV supports.

 

Home theatre gurus will probably tell you it's better to buy a 'real' home theatre system with multiple inputs, but for dummies like me a sound bar works fine.

 

 

Thanks Alasta

 

Our TV is a Panny plasma (old) but great picture, so it won't have ARC. Does ARC mean that the TV can see what format from the device is, and send that through the TV, so Im not limited to "just' TV audio quality output to the Soundbar?

 

Im probably better off to setup the Pioneer HT it seems.I was hoping to be the dummy and just get a Soundbar!



20574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2500150 7-Jun-2020 18:38
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Basically with the Soundbar you still have all your inputs going to the TV as per normal and either have HDMI-ARC (which should have a port on your TV) going out to the soundbar, or use Optical Out from your TV.

 

Volume control via HDMI-ARC will happen on your soundbar as per normal where if you use Optical you'll need to use the soundbars remote and ensure your TV speakers are turned off.

 

 

Thanks Michael, I'll dig out the TV manual. Its old but was top of the line back then. We have two actually, a soundbar would at least suit the other one, plus I can borrow my mates Yamaha SB as linked for a test

400 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2500152 7-Jun-2020 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Sorry to hijack this but I also have a question with regards to soundbars. Is there a model recommended where it turns on and off automagically every time I turn on/off the TV. All of the ones I have seen, you have to operate the soundbar separately.

4824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2500153 7-Jun-2020 18:41
Send private message quote this post

Also need to decide if you want a sub or not. There are some spud bars that do not use one (kogan have a cheap one), Sony also. Or Yamaha (ys-109).

Or you can get a soundbase that a tv sits on. These also don’t need a sub.


Or with a sub might be cheaper and there are wired and wireless subs.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.