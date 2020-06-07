I have a Pioneer HT that I must get around to setting up since we moved. A mate bought a soundbar. Seems good.
https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/yamaha-yas-207-sound-bar-with-wireless-subwoofer/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw_ez2BRCyARIsAJfg-kspHkNEkG2o9WL7O0cVuzlHPjdXnrGqzhQxS3DNBF03WmWJ6s3tQ7caAn9vEALw_wcB&v=d76c77a873e2
They have a TV, but I have a TV, Sky, Freeview recorder, Apple TV4, I assumed a soundbar would have multi inputs but this example has one HDMI IN and one HDMI out. It has optical but I doubt MySky and Panny Freeview recorder have that. Do I need to look at a Soundbar that has multiple inputs? Or do I need to feed them all to the TV as is now the case and use the Soundbar from the TV for all of them? Will the latter support the correct audio format from the device to the TV and be the same as if the Soundbar has multiple inputs directly from each device?
TIA