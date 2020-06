So I'm in the market for a new receiver sometime this year. My trusty Onkyo just won't die but I'd like to upgrade to something with 4k support this year.



It'll be driving a Kef 2005.2 set so it's not an especially demanding load.



I'd strongly prefer Yamaha as I have a Yamaha Bar400 and would prefer to stay in the music cast ecosystem. Saying that I can be convinced to go elsewhere if it makes sense.



Other requirements are Spotify support and Atmos would be nice I guess.



There's no rush but would be interested in opinions.