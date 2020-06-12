So, new project time!



For ease of use (and to get a high WAF) I want to be able to control my home theater via voice, specifically via Siri (household is mainly Apple). My current setup is:



Panasonic Plasma (on used as a display, no aerial connected)

Rotel AMP (old 5.1 but love the sound)

Apple TV 4

Homebridge (Running on Windows 10)

Kodi (on a Pi)

SmartVU

I want to be able to do things like "Hey Siri, change the TV to Bravo" or "Hey Siri, turn on the TV and play TVNZ". Ideally I would like to use the Apsattv / MattH Freeview content I have running in Kodi. I have the TVNZ app on the Apple TV, but it's channel line is obviously limited and there are not enough apps to fill also the FTA content from Apsattv / MattH. I would prefer to utilise the Apple TV if possible.



So far I have tried to use the Kodi Homebridge add in with the Pi, but that doesn't work with Siri (at least I cannot get Siri to change channels, or do anything apart from change the volume).



I have Kodi running on the SmartVu but the thing is so damn slow it's annoying! And I don't know if (how?) I can hook it into Homebridge.









So, question is, what options do I have? I have considered getting a Harmony Elite and using that in Homebridge. Anyone tried this with Siri / homebridge?



Any other options I haven't considered?