Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Help needed on project - getting Siri to control TV via voice commands


1665 posts

Uber Geek


#272167 12-Jun-2020 14:36
Send private message quote this post

So, new project time!

For ease of use (and to get a high WAF) I want to be able to control my home theater via voice, specifically via Siri (household is mainly Apple).  My current setup is:

Panasonic Plasma (on used as a display, no aerial connected)
Rotel AMP (old 5.1 but love the sound)
Apple TV 4
Homebridge (Running on Windows 10)
Kodi (on a Pi)
SmartVU

 

I want to be able to do things like "Hey Siri, change the TV to Bravo" or "Hey Siri, turn on the TV and play TVNZ".  Ideally I would like to use the Apsattv / MattH Freeview content I have running in Kodi.  I have the TVNZ app on the Apple TV, but it's channel line is obviously limited and there are not enough apps to fill also the FTA content from Apsattv / MattH.  I would prefer to utilise the Apple TV if possible.

So far I have tried to use the Kodi Homebridge add in with the Pi, but that doesn't work with Siri (at least I cannot get Siri to change channels, or do anything apart from change the volume).

I have Kodi running on the SmartVu but the thing is so damn slow it's annoying!  And I don't know if (how?) I can hook it into Homebridge.


 


So, question is, what options do I have? I have considered getting a Harmony Elite and using that in Homebridge. Anyone tried this with Siri / homebridge?

Any other options I haven't considered?

Create new topic
4830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2503684 12-Jun-2020 15:13
Send private message quote this post

Are you able to change to bravo (for example) with the home app?

 

If so then you should be able to do with siri......it's a scene though.

 

I have an old radio controlled via a broadlink rm3 (ir) and have the power and selected radio stations set up as a "tv" in homebridge (using the mqttthing addon). Byt having it as a tv, I can then create a scene that says turn on the radio and set to the breeze.   I actually have my radio set up as two tvs.....one for radio stations, and the other with has the inputs.   As part of my scene i actually turn both on, and set the input one to tuner and the other one to the breeze.

 

Then as a shortcut I can say "Sri, turn on the breeze"

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

4830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2503724 12-Jun-2020 15:16
Send private message quote this post

Just been re-reading your message.   The kodi addon for homebridge does mention tv channels.....but I dont know if an IPTV stream can be considered one of those.....maybe with a IPTV "tuner"




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

 
 
 
 


1421 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2503740 12-Jun-2020 16:02
Send private message quote this post

OH please Apple bring on TV 6th Gen with NZ activated Siri OR maybe the whole enchilada mix of an all-in-one TV AND HomePod - NAS with FULL smart home HomeKit integration for that total home automation experience. (including the now appearing and ever expanding Ikea smart home automation systems

 

I mean Google needs competition for its Nest mini which arrives here in NZ any day now.

 

PS: is there an international smart home automation system standards like; WiFi, BlueTooth etc, so you can mix and match products from different manufactures - webcams from Ring or Swann, lighting from Philips, blinds from Ikea, door locks from Yale, etc then smoothly hook the whole lot into one central control, say like an HomePod or a Google Home Hub and all can be contolled remotely from your iDevice locally or from far far away ??




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085



1665 posts

Uber Geek


  #2503753 12-Jun-2020 16:28
Send private message quote this post

davidcole:

 

Are you able to change to bravo (for example) with the home app?

 

If so then you should be able to do with siri......it's a scene though.

 

I have an old radio controlled via a broadlink rm3 (ir) and have the power and selected radio stations set up as a "tv" in homebridge (using the mqttthing addon). Byt having it as a tv, I can then create a scene that says turn on the radio and set to the breeze.   I actually have my radio set up as two tvs.....one for radio stations, and the other with has the inputs.   As part of my scene i actually turn both on, and set the input one to tuner and the other one to the breeze.

 

Then as a shortcut I can say "Sri, turn on the breeze"

 



Yup, in the Home app I have a Kodi icon (2 actually, one for channels and the other for TV Shows, Movies, etc. - what is shown on the main menu) for changing channels, and it lists the channels I added to the HomeBridge JSON file, and it changes the channels fine from the app.  But I cannot get Siri to work on this. Although the Home app shows Kodi as a TV, so I thought it means I could change SOMETHING like channels or inputs etc.

I haven't played with Scene's yet, I kinda-knew you could 'chain' together commands, so I will look into that more.  But your use of IR blasters sounds similar to what I was thinking with the Harmony Elite, I would prefer to not have to buy another piece of hardware.  Although the Broadlink looks way cheaper than the Logitech option.

In an ideal world we would have an app on the Apple TV that has all the NZ channels in it.  But we don't even have a Freeview App for the ATV, which would at least be a step in the right direction!

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.