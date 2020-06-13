Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)What's your media server setup?


#272176 13-Jun-2020 09:31
Hi all,

 

I’m looking at repurposing a Lenovo Tiny PC as a media server. Just curious what OS you all are running and what the setup is? I’ve seen omv, FreeNas and Unraid. Or Ubuntu server? Ive read a bit about Docker.

 

Movies/TV - Probably Plex or Jellyfin with Infuse as the client on Apple TV and iPads. Would like to run Sonarr and Radarr.

 

Music - Plex, Airsonic or something else? Needs to have an iOS app. Play from anywhere and offline downloads. 

 

other stuff - pihole? anything else?

 

All my media is currently on a Seagate NAS so would need to be able to mount that as a drive.

 

Interested to hear everyone’s setup! Thanks in advance.

  #2503966 13-Jun-2020 09:54
Personally, not saying its the best, the ultimate, the only way...I run Emby plus Premium on a PC I stuck together last year. Ryzen 3700 in a big box with 7 or 8 HDDs and ordinary Windows 10. Just used at home and one or maybe 2 remote users.

 

Don't have any Apple clients (use Shield mostly) but believe Infuse has a beta version talking to Emby should you so desire.




rb99

  #2503968 13-Jun-2020 10:07
Cloudbox with unlimited gdrive





 
 
 
 


  #2503972 13-Jun-2020 10:25
Apple TV and Plex. I only use plex for stuff I don’t have streaming access to so a few movie BR remuxs and some TV shows. I use Apple Music so no need to store music for playback.




  #2503974 13-Jun-2020 10:32
Hi the box is an old HP microserver running ubuntu server, with smb and nfs shares, piehole and minidlna for all media service which is mainly music, around 400 cds in flac format, plus numerous recent online flac purchases, primarily streamed to MusicCast devices.

Cyril

