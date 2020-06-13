Hi all,

I’m looking at repurposing a Lenovo Tiny PC as a media server. Just curious what OS you all are running and what the setup is? I’ve seen omv, FreeNas and Unraid. Or Ubuntu server? Ive read a bit about Docker.

Movies/TV - Probably Plex or Jellyfin with Infuse as the client on Apple TV and iPads. Would like to run Sonarr and Radarr.

Music - Plex, Airsonic or something else? Needs to have an iOS app. Play from anywhere and offline downloads.

other stuff - pihole? anything else?

All my media is currently on a Seagate NAS so would need to be able to mount that as a drive.

Interested to hear everyone’s setup! Thanks in advance.