Hi - for better or worse I just bought a Platinum 32" TV off Trademe and the remote has stopped working. I tried resetting the remote from a Youtube video where I pressed every button for 3 seconds... but no joy. But I since found the IR receiver board in the TV was bumped out of place and the receiver was aiming backwards - I fixed it but still no remote joy.

I'm just going to replace it with a universal remote but I cannot find any code info for this brand. Platinum TV's were sold by Target in Aus and I think by Noel Lemming here. There's an 0800 89 85 80 number on the back panel but this is disconnected. It's Oriental Pacific Ltd.



Looking at the infra-red with a phone camera, one button push makes it flashes multiple times for about 30 seconds before stopping so I assume some of the remote itself is working but all my other remotes are just a 1 sec burst.



Model is NLP32Z2LED

Main Board model OP36-4 45L

Also has a sticker on the internal frame CX315DLEDM

Made 11/2017



Questions I have -

* Does the 30 second flashing indicate a faulty remote or something else?

* Can I reset the remote in any way?

* Can I retrain it?

* Platinum TV's are obviously just a rebranded Chinese made model- does anyone have any idea what a useable remote code would be, or what the original brand was/is?



Thanks for any help!



Cheers, Jeff