My 20 year plus Panasonic SA-HR70 sound system is on way out. Large cracking in one of speakers, so bad at one point I was expecting speaker to burst into flames.

Have pulled out wires, cleared any dust, put back in, tried different sound source to TV, crackling still present. Only have the one TOS cable so don't know if that would cause it.

Brought a blue ray player couple years ago with speakers and back wireless speakers Panasonic SA-BTT785 and the thing was a load of crap. Didn't sound as good as the around 15 year one then, could on;y connect to TV through HDMI ARC, where to get sound had to change TV sound to internal TV speakers and then back to HDMI ARC output every time to get sound to go TV to blueray player.

With 2018 OLED TV cannot get any sound through ARC to work.

I'm interested in Sonos or Bose wireless 5.1 but scared I'll get burned if the ARC HDMI on TV won't send sound to them.

Prefer to have something easy to set up, maybe multi-purpose that sounds good.

From my own reading Sonos easier to set up, bose supports DTS where Sonos doesn't. Or maybe better going with wired as is now?

Cheers, expecting cost $3000-$4000?

Interested in peoples thoughts, cheers.

Edit TV is LG OLED.