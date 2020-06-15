Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Home threatre on last legs, input on new ones.


2039 posts

Uber Geek


#272221 15-Jun-2020 16:11
My 20 year plus Panasonic SA-HR70 sound system is on way out. Large cracking in one of speakers, so bad at one point I was expecting speaker to burst into flames.

 

Have pulled out wires, cleared any dust, put back in, tried different sound source to TV, crackling still present. Only have the one TOS cable so don't know if that would cause it.

 

Brought a blue ray player couple years ago with speakers and back wireless speakers Panasonic SA-BTT785 and the thing was a load of crap. Didn't sound as good as the around 15 year one then, could on;y connect to TV through HDMI ARC, where to get sound had to change TV sound to internal TV speakers and then back to HDMI ARC output every time to get  sound to go TV to blueray player.

 

With 2018 OLED TV cannot get any sound through ARC to work.

 

I'm interested in Sonos or Bose wireless 5.1 but scared I'll get burned if the ARC HDMI on TV won't send sound to them.

 

Prefer to have something easy to set up, maybe multi-purpose that sounds good.

 

From my own reading Sonos easier to set up, bose supports DTS where Sonos doesn't. Or maybe better going with wired as is now?

 

Cheers, expecting cost $3000-$4000?

 

Interested in peoples thoughts, cheers.

 

Edit TV is LG OLED.

4373 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2505169 15-Jun-2020 16:20
Call me old fashioned but for $4000 you could get a dedicated HT Receiver and a set of 5.1 speakers. Wired though, rather than wireless, which may not suit your situation.




2039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2505176 15-Jun-2020 16:37
Dingbatt:

 

Call me old fashioned but for $4000 you could get a dedicated HT Receiver and a set of 5.1 speakers. Wired though, rather than wireless, which may not suit your situation.

 

 

Yep, I just want to know if that would sound better then convenience of wireless. I'm happy with 5.1 set ups.

 
 
 
 


679 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2505278 15-Jun-2020 17:28
With your $4k you could easily get a reasonable home theatre receiver and a set of speakers to run off it.

 

for roughly that cost earlier this year I got a nice Yamaha receiver along with a set of speakers (no sub yet) and it has room to move up if I want to in the future.

117 posts

Master Geek


  #2505281 15-Jun-2020 17:34
Av reciever with speakers is absolutely the way to go!

