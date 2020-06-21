Hello. Ive got a query but can not find a PANASONIC or TV topic.

Ive got a panasonic Viera 32DS500 series tv. It has Netflix as well as other apps, which i have 2 questions.

1) How do i UPDATE / CHECK my "netflix" app on the TV - i'm having a small error which the Netflix team suggest I update the app. I cant find the option.

I can MOVE the app to another place on the screen, or REMOVE the app. but cant update/check an app for latest version.

3) How do I check with panasonic & download / install new apps (if available - apps i do not currently have)

4) is there a list on the panasonic website of TV versions - & how old they are etc.. & what apps/options are available ?

EDIT: Found where to add new apps (the TVNZ app is not found/available)

But havnt found a way to check/update NETFLIX app yet