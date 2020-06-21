Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Netflix app on the Panasonic TV


#272354 21-Jun-2020 13:54
Hello. Ive got a query but can not find a PANASONIC or TV topic.

 

Ive got a panasonic Viera 32DS500 series tv. It has Netflix as well as other apps, which i have 2 questions.

 

1) How do i UPDATE / CHECK my "netflix" app on the TV - i'm having a small error which the Netflix team suggest I update the app. I cant find the option.

 

I can MOVE the app to another place on the screen, or REMOVE the app. but cant update/check an app for latest version.

 

3) How do I check with panasonic & download / install new apps (if available - apps i do not currently have)

 

4) is there a list on the panasonic website of TV versions - & how old they are etc.. & what apps/options are available ? 

 

 

 

EDIT: Found where to add new apps (the TVNZ app is not found/available)

 

But havnt found a way to check/update NETFLIX app yet  

  #2509176 21-Jun-2020 14:05
The Apps just install / update in the back ground and you can check for software updates in the menu of the TV

 

It's very simple

 

Question 4 have you visited the Panasonic website or called Panasonic?

