Do any exist ?

Looking for one box to play all discs - 4k UHD, BD, DVD, DVD-Audio, CD, SACD

With HDR - Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ etc.

Built in streaming apps.

Good digital file support - must include lossless audio from digital files.

I looked at the following;

Sony X700/800 - universal disc play but no lossless audio from mkv, stupid HDR where Dolby Vision must be manually activated every time !

Panasonic UB900, 9000 - not universal disc player, no Atmos etc from mkv.

Pioneer LX500 - universal disc play, no wifi, no smart features, no mkv Atmos.

Are there any other contenders ?