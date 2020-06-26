Do any exist ?

 

Looking for one box to play all discs - 4k UHD, BD, DVD, DVD-Audio, CD, SACD

 

With HDR - Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ etc.

 

Built in streaming apps.

 

Good digital file support - must include lossless audio from digital files.

 

 

 

I looked at the following;

 

Sony X700/800 - universal disc play but no lossless audio from mkv, stupid HDR where Dolby Vision must be manually activated every time !

 

Panasonic UB900, 9000 - not universal disc player, no Atmos etc from mkv.

 

Pioneer LX500 - universal disc play, no wifi, no smart features, no mkv Atmos.

 

 

 

Are there any other contenders ?