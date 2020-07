We're in the process of building a new house. Plan is to have the TV on the wall.

Just wondering:

- what is the best way of hiding all of the cables

- what cables should be run

- where should the power points be located

- where should the ethernet and coax cables be located

Currently, we use Apple TV / Vodafone TV rather than using the smart features of the TV. But this may change, so need to plan for both.

Any help much appreciated.