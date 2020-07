What’s the vibe on the cheap house brand TVs in mid 2020?



Veons were pretty good a few years back, just with terrible like really bad audio (so they sold a matching sound bar).



I’m after a cheap 32” with freeview built in and with good audio.



Can’t find anything smaller than 32” anymore without dropping to 720p sets. Would ideally like 28” or something at full us and good audio.



Wondering If anyone had tried the konic Soniq veon type house brands recently?