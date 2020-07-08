Does anyone know the closest I can get to having all these services intergrated into one device/interface. Either android box or windows pc. Vodafone TV doesnt support plex. I know its a really unreasonable request to try and get everything including nz on demand onto 1 interace controlled by 1 remote or keyboard but im trying to think how I could get as close as possible. I have a TV tuner running on mediaportal and a plex server on 1 pc so I can send those through the network. I am currently subscribed to Netflix, Neon, Amazon Prime and Disney+. Right now Im thinking of maybe trying Kodi with plugins for all the streaming services and plex if they exist, and running freeview iptv on it. But then there is also tvnz and 3 on demand. With all these services you would think there would be an easy way to just log in to all these accounts onto one device and just have it display everything in one searchable layout.