So my work unit has purchased a TV so as to be able to use for presentations, MS Teams etc; we have a computer attached to it via the only video digital out it has - DisplayPort, for which I purchased a DisplayPort to HDMI cable. Video works fine, but there's no audio.

We don't care too much about quality (TV speakers and all!) so even running analogue audio between the TV and computer would be fine, but I can't find any way on the TV (a basic but new Samsung LCD) to assign the single analogue audio input to a different digital video input, like one could do on a receiver.

So does anyone have any ideas as to what could be causing this problem, and if there any solutions that don't require the use of our IT department? (which provided a DVI cable with a DisplayPort adapter, so not even capable of plugging in!)

I've got no way to test the DisplayPort/HDMI cable on another device to see if it does indeed carry audio (eg my own monitors have HDMI in but have no speakers), but I assume they'd not produce a cable that only carried video...

I understand that DisplayPort can carry audio, but there's no indication in Windows' audio settings its actually outputting it in this case; could it be that the IT team haven't enabled it, the driver needs updating, or simply this model of computer (it ain't new!) doesn't support audio over DisplayPort?

Thanks for any ideas.