Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Advice, please - how to get audio to a TV via DisplayPort?


4603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#272681 9-Jul-2020 09:37
Send private message quote this post

So my work unit has purchased a TV so as to be able to use for presentations, MS Teams etc; we have a computer attached to it via the only video digital out it has - DisplayPort, for which I purchased a DisplayPort to HDMI cable. Video works fine, but there's no audio.

 

We don't care too much about quality (TV speakers and all!) so even running analogue audio between the TV and computer would be fine, but I can't find any way on the TV (a basic but new Samsung LCD) to assign the single analogue audio input to a different digital video input, like one could do on a receiver.

 

So does anyone have any ideas as to what could be causing this problem, and if there any solutions that don't require the use of our IT department? (which provided a DVI cable with a DisplayPort adapter, so not even capable of plugging in!)

 

I've got no way to test the DisplayPort/HDMI cable on another device to see if it does indeed carry audio (eg my own monitors have HDMI in but have no speakers), but I assume they'd not produce a cable that only carried video...

 

I understand that DisplayPort can carry audio, but there's no indication in Windows' audio settings its actually outputting it in this case; could it be that the IT team haven't enabled it, the driver needs updating, or simply this model of computer (it ain't new!) doesn't support audio over DisplayPort?

 

Thanks for any ideas.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
3906 posts

Uber Geek


  #2519855 9-Jul-2020 10:08
Send private message quote this post

As daft as it may sound, check device manager. There should be 2 drivers. Can't recall if both fall in the audio or video section.

 

An Intel(R) Display Audio (really audio) looking video device, and whatever it really has

 

I've had similar cases where yep, it needed the Intel HD Video(really audio) driver updated so it could use it when the external video was kicked in as an audio output device option. Apparently earlier editions where it was v1 spec didn't include it. Or they get disabled/hidden in the classic audio device menu and need to be put back to enabled.

 

Run msinfo32 or similar and see if you can work out the core chipset. Soon find if it supported it or not, was only later generation Intels that started to. Else they needed to be offloaded to external graphics card

Devastation by stupidity
12263 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2519857 9-Jul-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

Check the audio playback configuration in Windows. That is where this kind of issue usually resides. Try the different options available to see if any produce sound.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.