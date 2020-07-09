I'm looking at replacing our 15yr old TV in the bedroom and I notice that Harvey Norman have a sale on Konka TV's

Konka is not a brand I am familiar with and there is only 1 review on the HN website that I could find (and it was favourable)

does anyone know about this brand or have an opinion on it?

It's only for the bedroom so doesn't need to be 'top of the line' - as long as it is a smart TV, has apps, freeview, compatible with apple devices a plus but not essential

the ones I am looking at are

Konka 32" HD Smart TV for $328

Konka 43" Full HD Smart TV for $489

if anyone has an opinion good or bad on any of these it would be much appreciated