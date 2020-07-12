This movie was supposed to have a theatrical release but because of Covid19 it has been released straight to streaming on Apple TV+

In an interview with The Guardian on Monday, Hanks said that it’s an “absolute heartbreak” that his new film Greyhound won’t make its way to theaters and will instead stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

“I don't mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality,” Hanks said in the interview.

I watched it on a 100" projector (1080p only) with Dolby Atmos and it was a great experience. The movie was pretty enjoyable also. But I can see why he was disapppointed that people didn't get a chance to see it in the theatres since it is a big screen movie and I am not sure a 60" TV and TV speakers is quite the same.

For the right money I would continue to watch movies this way as it saves on parking, popcorn etc. and you can stop the movie for toilet breaks, answer questions (there was a fair bit of naval talk going on tht my son was not familiar with)