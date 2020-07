I'm going to buy a 4k TV and will be using it for gaming among other things. I've narrowed it down to two models:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVPHS620255/Philips-55PUT6133-55-4K-HDR-Smart-TV

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVSSM67055/Samsung-55AJ670U-55-UHD-Commercial-TV

I'm not the most knowledgeable on this topic but is the more expensive Samsung TV really worth the extra money? What extra features am I getting.