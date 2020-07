Can anyone recommend media centre software/distro that isn't Kodi please.

I currently have a PC under my TV with windows. And I use a browser for youtube, prime, netflix etcm and Kodi or VLC for other media. However the Kodi interface is infuriating when using the mouse/trackpad combo - which is my preferred input device.

I'm due to to upgrade the PC so I thought it might be a good time to consider setting up less like a PC and more like a media system.