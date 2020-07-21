Is there anyone out there using the PDL Single HDMI Socket to successfully view a HDMI 2.0 signal?

I'm having no end of issues getting a reliable 4k60 signal from my Odroid C4 or Gemini Lake HTPC to my 4k TV. I've checked all of the cables in use, and when plugged directly into the TV allow for a reliable 4k60 signal, but the moment I introduce the PDL sockets the signal is limited to 1080p60 or is unstable.

The Gemini Lake HTPC refuses to switch over to 4k from 1080p, while the C4 will display a 4k image the TV keeps resetting every 30 seconds as if the signal has changed.

The TV is wall mounted and I'm using two of the PDL sockets to terminated a HDMI 2.0 cable that is running behind the wall.