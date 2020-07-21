Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272862 21-Jul-2020 10:37
Is there anyone out there using the PDL Single HDMI Socket to successfully view a HDMI 2.0 signal?

 

I'm having no end of issues getting a reliable 4k60 signal from my Odroid C4 or Gemini Lake HTPC to my 4k TV. I've checked all of the cables in use, and when plugged directly into the TV allow for a reliable 4k60 signal, but the moment I introduce the PDL sockets the signal is limited to 1080p60 or is unstable. 

 

The Gemini Lake HTPC refuses to switch over to 4k from 1080p, while the C4 will display a 4k image the TV keeps resetting every 30 seconds as if the signal has changed.

 

The TV is wall mounted and I'm using two of the PDL sockets to terminated a HDMI 2.0 cable that is running behind the wall. 

  #2526440 21-Jul-2020 11:28
Those are just couplers so you now have 2 cables at play with 4 connection points. I've given up on wall plates for HDMI.

Unless someone makes an active one they will always give problems.




Richard rich.ms

  #2526453 21-Jul-2020 11:34
Pop the faceplate off at either end, and try using the in wall cable only. See if you're still having issues, and then start adding sections into the mix to work out where it falls apart. Could be a bad coupler, could be the in wall cable, could be one of your other cables.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

