Wife was at the local Warehouse yesterday, and they announced they had Veon turntables on special from $60 down to $17..... so she grabbed a couple.

For $17, cant complain :D

Has RCA out, Bluetooth, and 3 spare needles/cartridges.

Have only tried via Bluetooth so far, sound isn't fantastic, will connect to an amp with speakers at some point and see if makes a difference.

Now to raid my fathers massive LP collection for anything I want.... ;)