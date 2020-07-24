What's the low down on this new brand ?
More Veon or TCL ?
The company is based in Shenzhen has has been around since circa 2017. Tencent is a major backer of the venture.
They have been available at JB HiFi Australia for some time, so you might find a bit more user feedback in Australian based forums.
I get the feeling that they are in the same segment as a lot of the Chinese manufacturers taking over the entry/budget level LCD market, since all the more western world recognizable brands are moving to the higher end/ OLED.
Good enough quality for the price, just don't expect all the fit and finish of higher price TVs.