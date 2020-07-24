Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272915 24-Jul-2020 13:53
What's the low down on this new brand ?

 

More Veon or TCL ?

 

 

 

 

  #2528210 24-Jul-2020 14:00
The company is based in Shenzhen has has been around since circa 2017. Tencent is a major backer of the venture. 




  #2528215 24-Jul-2020 14:19
They have been available at JB HiFi Australia for some time, so you might find a bit more user feedback in Australian based forums.

 

I get the feeling that they are in the same segment as a lot of the Chinese manufacturers taking over the entry/budget level LCD market, since all the more western world recognizable brands are moving to the higher end/ OLED.

 

Good enough quality for the price, just don't expect all the fit and finish of higher price TVs.

