Is the makemkv website blocked?
I can't access it on the Spark network, I just get Cloudflare errors.
I can access the website just fine from a VM in a US datacenter.
If you mean https://www.makemkv.com/ I have no problem on Slingshot
I don't think its blocked as I still see the cached site and it just says its offline, seems to be something going odd with the CloudFlare routing possibly.
If I access it via my Wireless Broadband (Spark), I get the same issue (Site is offline / cached cloudflare version) but if I try it on a VPN (NZ and Aus) loads straight away.
Edit - It appears to be Sparks Cloudflare routing going via Osaka/Japan - If I try connect to a VPN server in Japan I get the same issue.
