MakeMKV website blocked?


#273142 6-Aug-2020 20:53
Is the makemkv website blocked?

 

I can't access it on the Spark network, I just get Cloudflare errors.

 

I can access the website just fine from a VM in a US datacenter.

  #2535941 6-Aug-2020 20:56
If you mean https://www.makemkv.com/ I have no problem on Slingshot

  #2535943 6-Aug-2020 21:16
What is the error message you get?




 

 

  #2535945 6-Aug-2020 21:21
I don't think its blocked as I still see the cached site and it just says its offline, seems to be something going odd with the CloudFlare routing possibly. 

 

If I access it via my Wireless Broadband (Spark), I get the same issue (Site is offline / cached cloudflare version) but if I try it on a VPN (NZ and Aus) loads straight away. 

 

Edit - It appears to be Sparks Cloudflare routing going via Osaka/Japan - If I try connect to a VPN server in Japan I get the same issue. 

 




