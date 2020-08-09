Need to purchase a TV for a house that we'll shortly be renting out to tenants.

I'm split between buying:

Option A: Non-smart TV with Chromecast added

or

Option B: Smart Android TV with Chromecast built in (not Sony)

The difference in price is only $92, when you add the coast of the Chromecast to the non-smart TV.

I do seem to remember a sales guy in a retail store once telling me that one of the big differences between Sony and other Android TV brands, was that the other brands would stop sending out new firmware upgrades a lot earlier than Sony.

If this is the case, surely option A is the most sensible choice. I assume no firmware to worry about, as it's not a smart TV. The tenants will still be able to watch Netflix etc, by casting from their smart phone.