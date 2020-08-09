Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Raspberry Pi4 vs Android TV box vs mini PC for media center

FKM



40 posts

Geek


#273175 9-Aug-2020 11:41
Send private message quote this post

I am looking to set up a media centre in my living room. I am looking for the following functions:

 

Light internet browsing

 

Legal free streaming (youtube...etc)

 

Access to NAS and play as many formats as possible (I have files from 20 years ago and would be great if I can still play them)

 

Supporting 4k is not important 

 

I search around and think I have 3 options:

 

Raspberry Pi 4 - All up around $200

 

Android TV box - varies - possibly a mi box S ($130) to a Vodafone TV ($179)? Open for other options

 

mini/stick PC - varies - between $200-$300

 

I am not looking to spend more than $300 on this project.

 

Is there an obvious route I should be going? Thanks. 

 

 

Create new topic

Stu

Hammered
5482 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2537026 9-Aug-2020 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Note that the Vodafone TV unit sold in NZ is NOT an Android TV box (which I believe they are in Australia?). You can't simply add apps from a store.




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

 

Click to see full size Click to see full size

16206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2537031 9-Aug-2020 11:58
Send private message quote this post

Since we got the Mi Box S I don't think we've used the R.Pi at all. Mi Box works fine, although recently the bluetooth remote that comes with it needs to be paired every couple of days.

Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.