I am looking to set up a media centre in my living room. I am looking for the following functions:
Light internet browsing
Legal free streaming (youtube...etc)
Access to NAS and play as many formats as possible (I have files from 20 years ago and would be great if I can still play them)
Supporting 4k is not important
I search around and think I have 3 options:
Raspberry Pi 4 - All up around $200
Android TV box - varies - possibly a mi box S ($130) to a Vodafone TV ($179)? Open for other options
mini/stick PC - varies - between $200-$300
I am not looking to spend more than $300 on this project.
Is there an obvious route I should be going? Thanks.