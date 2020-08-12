Noob here. I'm looking for a simple 5.1 Home Theatre system including receiver (Blu-ray atleast) and found that they are not readily available here in NZ.

Why is this so and please recommend options.

I'm not a fan of Soundbars and I think they do not portray a true surround sound, is the world moving towards soundbars and how do they compare in terms of surround sound and movie experience?

Links of what I had in mind:

https://www.panasonic.com/au/support/product-archives/home-entertainment/home-theatre-systems/sc-btt885.html

Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming had this previously, both of them don't stock it now.

I prefer wireless rear speakers.