Hi, I have always relied on my desktop for my media consumption but I'm now looking at using a 4K 55" TV to serve the same purpose.

My consumption is 50% YouTube through a desktop browser and 50% TV & movies through VLC usually at 2x for YouTube and 1.3x for movies.

I don't keep a media library, so I probably won't invest in a NAS nor do I need multi-device support with Plex transcoding.

My budget is quite flexible as long as it meets most of the following needs -

- 4K HDR off internal/external storage at 1.5x playback

- Desktop class (or mobile with extension support) browser for YouTube, since I bookmark using Pocket. I use uBlock and video speed controller extensions.

- Ability to connect two bluetooth headphones simultaneously. Currently using a bluetooth 5 transmitter plugged in with a 3.5mm cable

- DTS/5.1 audio working in sync with video for future standing speakers setup. Might get a mid-range soundbar until then

From reading around, it seems a desktop/powerful mini-PC is the only option for me but I'm worried about HDR, eArc, etc. support for my requirements.

Shield TV Pro looks great but I'm not sure if it would work well for the way I consume YouTube content.

PS: I'm looking at Panasonic TH-50GX700 until BD sales. I'll be looking at getting an OLED (with HDMI 2.1) then.