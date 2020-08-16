Hi all.

Recently got a Panasonic home theatre SA -PT980. Connected to Panasonic TV. Connected optical cable and HDMI .

Couple of issues.....cant bring up home theatre menu .Also Home theatre defaults to HRC so no sound. Have to switch to Digital input manually all the time.

So have plugged into non ARC HDMI in TV and turned off Viera link.

Fine but still defaults to HRC so unplugged HDMI and just using home theatre for sound.

Seems a roundabout way of doing thing and using 2 remotes.

Main issue is not being able to access home theatre menu also.

Thanks in advance

