I've been having a few issues with my Panny 50UT50 (not turning on or off / screen freeze) so I thought a factory reset would be worth a try.

Now it's reset I'm stuck at the first screen at TV signal selection / tuning and I dont have a physical remote (app wont work as it's been reset). The physical buttons on the side dont do anything either.

Does anyone have any ideas, do I need to try and find a second hand remote?

Thanks