https://ytmdesktop.app/

This works. Solves a problem (for me at least) using an HTPC source connected to a large TV to access YT Music - with the screen off.

Slight lack of instructions (ie - none) for pairing the android and desktop apps. (It's V 1.1.1). Load the app in windows, right-click on the app's tray icon for settings, enable pairing. There's a QR code scanner in the android app, pairing in the desktop app opens a browser window with the QR code. Hit the icon on the app (top right) to bring up the scanner, point at screen and it's done. (automatically pairs from then on). Interface of the phone app seems pretty decent - similar to the google app.

There are linux and Mac versions of the desktop app.